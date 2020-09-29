China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, September 29 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 255,224 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Oct-20 11,905 12,090 11,825 11,875 11,935 -60 16 41 Nov-20 11,890 11,970 11,820 11,880 11,915 -35 1,214 5,980 Jan-21 12,675 12,725 12,545 12,635 12,650 -15 223,870 184,078 Mar-21 12,770 12,780 12,605 12,690 12,715 -25 6,026 7,809 Apr-21 12,805 12,820 12,635 12,730 12,755 -25 5,323 7,320 May-21 12,850 12,855 12,685 12,765 12,795 -30 18,562 38,676 Jun-21 12,810 12,860 12,755 12,805 12,860 -55 47 118 Jul-21 12,800 12,800 12,790 12,795 12,810 -15 4 46 Aug-21 12,830 12,835 12,830 12,830 12,880 -50 3 67 Sep-21 12,965 12,980 12,835 12,900 12,945 -45 159 933 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

