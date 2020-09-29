Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

09/29/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Tuesday, September 29 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 255,224 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Oct-20   11,905  12,090  11,825  11,875  11,935    -60        16        41 
Nov-20   11,890  11,970  11,820  11,880  11,915    -35     1,214     5,980 
Jan-21   12,675  12,725  12,545  12,635  12,650    -15   223,870   184,078 
Mar-21   12,770  12,780  12,605  12,690  12,715    -25     6,026     7,809 
Apr-21   12,805  12,820  12,635  12,730  12,755    -25     5,323     7,320 
May-21   12,850  12,855  12,685  12,765  12,795    -30    18,562    38,676 
Jun-21   12,810  12,860  12,755  12,805  12,860    -55        47       118 
Jul-21   12,800  12,800  12,790  12,795  12,810    -15         4        46 
Aug-21   12,830  12,835  12,830  12,830  12,880    -50         3        67 
Sep-21   12,965  12,980  12,835  12,900  12,945    -45       159       933 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.8251 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
