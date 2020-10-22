China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, October 22 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,029,104 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-20 13,690 13,820 13,450 13,705 13,710 -5 957 2,939
Jan-21 14,785 15,050 14,540 14,810 14,810 0 895,010 238,562
Mar-21 14,600 14,970 14,450 14,705 14,650 55 12,388 8,764
Apr-21 14,570 14,960 14,415 14,685 14,595 90 8,982 7,846
May-21 14,660 14,935 14,405 14,660 14,580 80 102,512 66,397
Jun-21 14,610 14,880 14,490 14,645 14,570 75 285 234
Jul-21 14,695 14,790 14,535 14,665 14,520 145 7 31
Aug-21 14,500 14,520 14,500 14,510 14,525 -15 2 17
Sep-21 14,585 14,840 14,330 14,590 14,495 95 8,954 8,870
Oct-21 14,520 14,710 14,430 14,585 14,405 180 7 19
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
