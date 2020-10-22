Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/22/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, October 22 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 1,029,104 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   13,690  13,820  13,450  13,705  13,710     -5       957     2,939 
Jan-21   14,785  15,050  14,540  14,810  14,810      0   895,010   238,562 
Mar-21   14,600  14,970  14,450  14,705  14,650     55    12,388     8,764 
Apr-21   14,570  14,960  14,415  14,685  14,595     90     8,982     7,846 
May-21   14,660  14,935  14,405  14,660  14,580     80   102,512    66,397 
Jun-21   14,610  14,880  14,490  14,645  14,570     75       285       234 
Jul-21   14,695  14,790  14,535  14,665  14,520    145         7        31 
Aug-21   14,500  14,520  14,500  14,510  14,525    -15         2        17 
Sep-21   14,585  14,840  14,330  14,590  14,495     95     8,954     8,870 
Oct-21   14,520  14,710  14,430  14,585  14,405    180         7        19 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 0330ET


