LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/26/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, October 26 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 1,092,480 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   13,755  14,065  13,600  13,820  13,675    145     2,526     4,322 
Jan-21   14,905  15,620  14,765  15,235  14,865    370   943,789   244,793 
Mar-21   14,745  15,500  14,700  15,130  14,785    345    15,198     9,329 
Apr-21   14,780  15,485  14,700  15,080  14,770    310     9,350     8,151 
May-21   14,685  15,455  14,685  15,100  14,750    350   112,770    69,195 
Jun-21   14,655  15,395  14,655  15,130  14,740    390     1,234       959 
Jul-21   14,625  15,260  14,625  14,755  14,670     85        21        41 
Aug-21   14,575  15,330  14,575  15,135  14,655    480        44        39 
Sep-21   14,695  15,270  14,560  14,950  14,645    305     7,548     9,499 
Oct-21        -       -       -  14,890  14,650    240         0        20 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0330ET


UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.22% 6.67933 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
All news about LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/23China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/23China imposes anti-dumping measures on U.S., South Korea, EU rubber imports
RE
10/22China commerce ministry says will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on s..
RE
10/22China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/21China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/20China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/19China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/17TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia has inspected, will monitor rubber manufacturers' labou..
RE
10/16China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
