China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, October 26 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 1,092,480 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 13,755 14,065 13,600 13,820 13,675 145 2,526 4,322 Jan-21 14,905 15,620 14,765 15,235 14,865 370 943,789 244,793 Mar-21 14,745 15,500 14,700 15,130 14,785 345 15,198 9,329 Apr-21 14,780 15,485 14,700 15,080 14,770 310 9,350 8,151 May-21 14,685 15,455 14,685 15,100 14,750 350 112,770 69,195 Jun-21 14,655 15,395 14,655 15,130 14,740 390 1,234 959 Jul-21 14,625 15,260 14,625 14,755 14,670 85 21 41 Aug-21 14,575 15,330 14,575 15,135 14,655 480 44 39 Sep-21 14,695 15,270 14,560 14,950 14,645 305 7,548 9,499 Oct-21 - - - 14,890 14,650 240 0 20 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

