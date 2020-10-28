Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Wednesday, October 28 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 1,342,926 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   14,395  14,955  14,395  14,845  14,110    735       938     3,935 
Jan-21   15,875  16,535  15,815  16,220  15,600    620 1,160,942   252,553 
Mar-21   15,550  16,365  15,550  16,035  15,440    595    16,169     9,587 
Apr-21   15,475  16,310  15,475  15,980  15,390    590    10,094     7,844 
May-21   15,550  16,275  15,525  15,955  15,355    600   139,121    72,738 
Jun-21   15,615  16,220  15,600  15,840  15,305    535     1,459     2,993 
Jul-21   15,630  16,125  15,505  15,780  15,215    565       155       171 
Aug-21   15,635  16,085  15,635  15,890  15,175    715        14        34 
Sep-21   15,430  16,105  15,420  15,860  15,195    665    14,034    12,602 
Oct-21        -       -       -  15,815  15,150    665         0        20 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0330ET


UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.7129 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
All news about LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/27Sustainable rubber ingredient maker Bolder in talks to go public
RE
10/27China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/26Sustainable rubber ingredient maker Bolder in talks to go public -sources
RE
10/26China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/23China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/23China imposes anti-dumping measures on U.S., South Korea, EU rubber imports
RE
10/22China commerce ministry says will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on s..
RE
10/22China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/21China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
