China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, October 28 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,342,926 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-20 14,395 14,955 14,395 14,845 14,110 735 938 3,935
Jan-21 15,875 16,535 15,815 16,220 15,600 620 1,160,942 252,553
Mar-21 15,550 16,365 15,550 16,035 15,440 595 16,169 9,587
Apr-21 15,475 16,310 15,475 15,980 15,390 590 10,094 7,844
May-21 15,550 16,275 15,525 15,955 15,355 600 139,121 72,738
Jun-21 15,615 16,220 15,600 15,840 15,305 535 1,459 2,993
Jul-21 15,630 16,125 15,505 15,780 15,215 565 155 171
Aug-21 15,635 16,085 15,635 15,890 15,175 715 14 34
Sep-21 15,430 16,105 15,420 15,860 15,195 665 14,034 12,602
Oct-21 - - - 15,815 15,150 665 0 20
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
