LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/30/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, October 30 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 2,278,173 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   14,005  14,800  13,890  14,260  14,615   -355     1,556     3,122 
Jan-21   15,480  16,630  15,390  16,010  16,145   -135 1,991,948   213,619 
Mar-21   15,185  16,310  15,020  15,705  15,870   -165    14,814     9,584 
Apr-21   15,120  16,160  15,065  15,620  15,795   -175     5,282     7,821 
May-21   15,050  16,100  15,000  15,515  15,690   -175   233,867    68,257 
Jun-21   14,970  15,920  14,970  15,665  15,575     90       383     3,546 
Jul-21   15,025  15,810  14,900  15,555  15,545     10       136       195 
Aug-21   14,950  15,610  14,805  15,550  15,755   -205       162        58 
Sep-21   15,000  15,735  14,725  15,215  15,410   -195    29,971    12,147 
Oct-21   14,610  15,500  14,610  15,095  15,455   -360        54        22 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0330ET


UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.70307 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
All news about LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/29China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/28China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/27Sustainable rubber ingredient maker Bolder in talks to go public
RE
10/27China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/26Sustainable rubber ingredient maker Bolder in talks to go public -sources
RE
10/26China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/23China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
10/23China imposes anti-dumping measures on U.S., South Korea, EU rubber imports
RE
10/22China commerce ministry says will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on s..
RE
