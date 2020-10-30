China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, October 30 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 2,278,173 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-20 14,005 14,800 13,890 14,260 14,615 -355 1,556 3,122
Jan-21 15,480 16,630 15,390 16,010 16,145 -135 1,991,948 213,619
Mar-21 15,185 16,310 15,020 15,705 15,870 -165 14,814 9,584
Apr-21 15,120 16,160 15,065 15,620 15,795 -175 5,282 7,821
May-21 15,050 16,100 15,000 15,515 15,690 -175 233,867 68,257
Jun-21 14,970 15,920 14,970 15,665 15,575 90 383 3,546
Jul-21 15,025 15,810 14,900 15,555 15,545 10 136 195
Aug-21 14,950 15,610 14,805 15,550 15,755 -205 162 58
Sep-21 15,000 15,735 14,725 15,215 15,410 -195 29,971 12,147
Oct-21 14,610 15,500 14,610 15,095 15,455 -360 54 22
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
