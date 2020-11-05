China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, November 5 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 1,146,704 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 13,475 13,790 13,345 13,570 13,370 200 164 2,905 Jan-21 14,910 15,210 14,765 14,995 14,910 85 1,016,783 198,967 Mar-21 14,705 14,970 14,600 14,790 14,730 60 11,028 9,254 Apr-21 14,725 14,940 14,590 14,760 14,730 30 4,366 7,939 May-21 14,650 14,910 14,560 14,750 14,710 40 100,056 74,958 Jun-21 14,820 14,865 14,560 14,720 14,745 -25 690 5,385 Jul-21 14,740 14,785 14,575 14,705 14,670 35 85 184 Aug-21 14,680 14,680 14,525 14,600 14,635 -35 2 51 Sep-21 14,500 14,700 14,425 14,575 14,550 25 13,516 14,575 Oct-21 14,660 14,660 14,340 14,505 14,390 115 14 25 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

11-05-20 0230ET