China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, November 5 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,146,704 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-20 13,475 13,790 13,345 13,570 13,370 200 164 2,905
Jan-21 14,910 15,210 14,765 14,995 14,910 85 1,016,783 198,967
Mar-21 14,705 14,970 14,600 14,790 14,730 60 11,028 9,254
Apr-21 14,725 14,940 14,590 14,760 14,730 30 4,366 7,939
May-21 14,650 14,910 14,560 14,750 14,710 40 100,056 74,958
Jun-21 14,820 14,865 14,560 14,720 14,745 -25 690 5,385
Jul-21 14,740 14,785 14,575 14,705 14,670 35 85 184
Aug-21 14,680 14,680 14,525 14,600 14,635 -35 2 51
Sep-21 14,500 14,700 14,425 14,575 14,550 25 13,516 14,575
Oct-21 14,660 14,660 14,340 14,505 14,390 115 14 25
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-05-20 0230ET