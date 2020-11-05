Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/05/2020 | 02:31am EST
Thursday, November 5 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 1,146,704 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   13,475  13,790  13,345  13,570  13,370    200       164     2,905 
Jan-21   14,910  15,210  14,765  14,995  14,910     85 1,016,783   198,967 
Mar-21   14,705  14,970  14,600  14,790  14,730     60    11,028     9,254 
Apr-21   14,725  14,940  14,590  14,760  14,730     30     4,366     7,939 
May-21   14,650  14,910  14,560  14,750  14,710     40   100,056    74,958 
Jun-21   14,820  14,865  14,560  14,720  14,745    -25       690     5,385 
Jul-21   14,740  14,785  14,575  14,705  14,670     35        85       184 
Aug-21   14,680  14,680  14,525  14,600  14,635    -35         2        51 
Sep-21   14,500  14,700  14,425  14,575  14,550     25    13,516    14,575 
Oct-21   14,660  14,660  14,340  14,505  14,390    115        14        25 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 0230ET


UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 6.63891 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
