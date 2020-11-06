Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/06/2020 | 02:31am EST
Friday, November 6 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 840,075 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   13,585  13,710  13,400  13,535  13,570    -35       339     2,696 
Jan-21   15,220  15,285  14,715  15,000  14,995      5   735,057   194,394 
Mar-21   15,185  15,185  14,610  14,815  14,790     25     9,195     9,236 
Apr-21   14,835  15,030  14,600  14,805  14,760     45     3,119     7,911 
May-21   14,895  14,985  14,565  14,800  14,750     50    79,753    76,503 
Jun-21   14,945  14,945  14,555  14,775  14,720     55       492     5,665 
Jul-21   14,860  14,860  14,580  14,675  14,705    -30        24       185 
Aug-21   14,780  14,780  14,525  14,685  14,600     85         4        50 
Sep-21   14,820  14,820  14,410  14,640  14,575     65    12,092    15,165 
Oct-21        -       -       -  14,505  14,505      0         0        25 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0230ET


