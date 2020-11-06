China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, November 6 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 840,075 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 13,585 13,710 13,400 13,535 13,570 -35 339 2,696 Jan-21 15,220 15,285 14,715 15,000 14,995 5 735,057 194,394 Mar-21 15,185 15,185 14,610 14,815 14,790 25 9,195 9,236 Apr-21 14,835 15,030 14,600 14,805 14,760 45 3,119 7,911 May-21 14,895 14,985 14,565 14,800 14,750 50 79,753 76,503 Jun-21 14,945 14,945 14,555 14,775 14,720 55 492 5,665 Jul-21 14,860 14,860 14,580 14,675 14,705 -30 24 185 Aug-21 14,780 14,780 14,525 14,685 14,600 85 4 50 Sep-21 14,820 14,820 14,410 14,640 14,575 65 12,092 15,165 Oct-21 - - - 14,505 14,505 0 0 25 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

