China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, November 12 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 924,608 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 12,870 13,280 12,805 13,250 12,685 565 91 2,174 Jan-21 14,155 14,530 14,035 14,270 14,035 235 745,492 167,942 Mar-21 14,205 14,590 14,080 14,350 14,095 255 14,101 8,793 Apr-21 14,210 14,610 14,100 14,380 14,125 255 7,107 7,432 May-21 14,240 14,610 14,115 14,365 14,110 255 141,700 98,369 Jun-21 14,190 14,600 14,140 14,400 14,120 280 433 6,584 Jul-21 14,140 14,610 14,140 14,470 14,110 360 49 203 Aug-21 14,160 14,350 14,160 14,310 14,165 145 9 44 Sep-21 14,205 14,565 14,130 14,340 14,115 225 15,617 18,247 Oct-21 14,330 14,580 14,330 14,460 14,070 390 9 38 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

