LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/12/2020 | 02:31am EST
Thursday, November 12 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 924,608 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   12,870  13,280  12,805  13,250  12,685    565        91     2,174 
Jan-21   14,155  14,530  14,035  14,270  14,035    235   745,492   167,942 
Mar-21   14,205  14,590  14,080  14,350  14,095    255    14,101     8,793 
Apr-21   14,210  14,610  14,100  14,380  14,125    255     7,107     7,432 
May-21   14,240  14,610  14,115  14,365  14,110    255   141,700    98,369 
Jun-21   14,190  14,600  14,140  14,400  14,120    280       433     6,584 
Jul-21   14,140  14,610  14,140  14,470  14,110    360        49       203 
Aug-21   14,160  14,350  14,160  14,310  14,165    145         9        44 
Sep-21   14,205  14,565  14,130  14,340  14,115    225    15,617    18,247 
Oct-21   14,330  14,580  14,330  14,460  14,070    390         9        38 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-20 0230ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.16% 6.6267 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
