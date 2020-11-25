Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
End-of-day quote  - 03/19
98.75   -12.03%
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/25/2020 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, November 25 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 626,492 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-21   14,680  14,845  14,590  14,725  14,525    200   418,138   116,441 
Mar-21   14,775  14,945  14,680  14,820  14,600    220    10,446     9,552 
Apr-21   14,810  14,965  14,710  14,855  14,630    225     6,226     7,809 
May-21   14,800  15,000  14,720  14,875  14,640    235   177,658   133,006 
Jun-21   14,750  14,975  14,725  14,885  14,610    275       615     6,775 
Jul-21   14,805  14,950  14,770  14,890  14,540    350       138       240 
Aug-21   14,795  14,795  14,795  14,795  14,545    250         1        28 
Sep-21   14,785  14,935  14,665  14,815  14,555    260    13,246    22,310 
Oct-21   14,740  14,830  14,740  14,770  14,550    220         5        42 
Nov-21   14,735  14,945  14,400  14,740  14,625    115        19        22 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 0230ET

