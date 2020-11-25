China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, November 25 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 626,492 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-21 14,680 14,845 14,590 14,725 14,525 200 418,138 116,441 Mar-21 14,775 14,945 14,680 14,820 14,600 220 10,446 9,552 Apr-21 14,810 14,965 14,710 14,855 14,630 225 6,226 7,809 May-21 14,800 15,000 14,720 14,875 14,640 235 177,658 133,006 Jun-21 14,750 14,975 14,725 14,885 14,610 275 615 6,775 Jul-21 14,805 14,950 14,770 14,890 14,540 350 138 240 Aug-21 14,795 14,795 14,795 14,795 14,545 250 1 28 Sep-21 14,785 14,935 14,665 14,815 14,555 260 13,246 22,310 Oct-21 14,740 14,830 14,740 14,770 14,550 220 5 42 Nov-21 14,735 14,945 14,400 14,740 14,625 115 19 22 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 0230ET