London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
Summary 
Summary

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

12/02/2020 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, December 2 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 826,252 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-21   15,285  15,550  15,070  15,290  15,215     75   211,884    57,805 
Mar-21   15,410  15,740  15,200  15,415  15,345     70    10,624    10,521 
Apr-21   15,390  15,820  15,255  15,465  15,395     70    11,085     8,459 
May-21   15,430  15,870  15,285  15,550  15,410    140   565,187   207,353 
Jun-21   15,480  15,830  15,275  15,510  15,400    110       988     6,900 
Jul-21   15,355  15,780  15,240  15,450  15,385     65     1,864     4,703 
Aug-21   15,380  15,705  15,200  15,410  15,355     55     1,758     2,959 
Sep-21   15,345  15,655  15,190  15,410  15,320     90    22,829    27,906 
Oct-21   15,375  15,620  15,300  15,415  15,295    120        24        43 
Nov-21   15,180  15,520  15,180  15,255  15,200     55         9        22 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 0230ET

