China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, December 2 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 826,252 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-21 15,285 15,550 15,070 15,290 15,215 75 211,884 57,805 Mar-21 15,410 15,740 15,200 15,415 15,345 70 10,624 10,521 Apr-21 15,390 15,820 15,255 15,465 15,395 70 11,085 8,459 May-21 15,430 15,870 15,285 15,550 15,410 140 565,187 207,353 Jun-21 15,480 15,830 15,275 15,510 15,400 110 988 6,900 Jul-21 15,355 15,780 15,240 15,450 15,385 65 1,864 4,703 Aug-21 15,380 15,705 15,200 15,410 15,355 55 1,758 2,959 Sep-21 15,345 15,655 15,190 15,410 15,320 90 22,829 27,906 Oct-21 15,375 15,620 15,300 15,415 15,295 120 24 43 Nov-21 15,180 15,520 15,180 15,255 15,200 55 9 22 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

12-02-20