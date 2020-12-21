Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

12/21/2020 | 02:31am EST
Monday, December 21 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 687,126 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-21   14,595  14,860  14,485  14,700  14,440    260    38,125    16,209 
Mar-21   14,730  15,050  14,655  14,875  14,600    275    13,230    10,416 
Apr-21   14,795  15,125  14,730  14,945  14,670    275    11,691     8,418 
May-21   14,830  15,160  14,760  14,970  14,720    250   593,690   214,821 
Jun-21   14,910  15,160  14,760  14,990  14,715    275     1,312     6,933 
Jul-21   14,890  15,180  14,810  14,990  14,800    190       883     5,696 
Aug-21   14,830  15,155  14,830  14,995  14,790    205     1,140     5,313 
Sep-21   14,855  15,135  14,825  14,995  14,770    225    27,036    33,669 
Oct-21   14,910  15,000  14,850  14,960  14,705    255        13        47 
Nov-21   14,885  15,000  14,885  14,930  14,665    265         6        38 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 0230ET

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.16% 6.5323 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
All news about LONDON CAOUTCH.
02:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
12/18China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
12/18China to levy anti-dumping duties on rubber product from U.S., S.Korea, EU
RE
12/17AVON RUBBER P L C : Unit Receives $33 Million of Orders; Shares Sink 15%
MT
12/17AVON RUBBER P L C : Flags Delays in First Deliveries Under US Defense Contracts
MT
12/16China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
12/14China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
12/11Morgan Stanley Analyst Starts Goodyear Tire & Rubber at Equal-Weight With $11..
MT
12/11China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
12/09China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
