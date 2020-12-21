China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, December 21 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 687,126 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-21 14,595 14,860 14,485 14,700 14,440 260 38,125 16,209
Mar-21 14,730 15,050 14,655 14,875 14,600 275 13,230 10,416
Apr-21 14,795 15,125 14,730 14,945 14,670 275 11,691 8,418
May-21 14,830 15,160 14,760 14,970 14,720 250 593,690 214,821
Jun-21 14,910 15,160 14,760 14,990 14,715 275 1,312 6,933
Jul-21 14,890 15,180 14,810 14,990 14,800 190 883 5,696
Aug-21 14,830 15,155 14,830 14,995 14,790 205 1,140 5,313
Sep-21 14,855 15,135 14,825 14,995 14,770 225 27,036 33,669
Oct-21 14,910 15,000 14,850 14,960 14,705 255 13 47
Nov-21 14,885 15,000 14,885 14,930 14,665 265 6 38
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
