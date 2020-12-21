China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, December 21 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 687,126 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-21 14,595 14,860 14,485 14,700 14,440 260 38,125 16,209 Mar-21 14,730 15,050 14,655 14,875 14,600 275 13,230 10,416 Apr-21 14,795 15,125 14,730 14,945 14,670 275 11,691 8,418 May-21 14,830 15,160 14,760 14,970 14,720 250 593,690 214,821 Jun-21 14,910 15,160 14,760 14,990 14,715 275 1,312 6,933 Jul-21 14,890 15,180 14,810 14,990 14,800 190 883 5,696 Aug-21 14,830 15,155 14,830 14,995 14,790 205 1,140 5,313 Sep-21 14,855 15,135 14,825 14,995 14,770 225 27,036 33,669 Oct-21 14,910 15,000 14,850 14,960 14,705 255 13 47 Nov-21 14,885 15,000 14,885 14,930 14,665 265 6 38 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

