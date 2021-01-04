Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/04/2021 | 02:31am EST
Monday, January 4 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 359,145 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-21   13,955  14,060  13,830  13,940  13,595    345     1,915     3,836 
Mar-21   13,875  14,230  13,875  14,110  13,735    375     3,461     2,389 
Apr-21   14,070  14,280  14,000  14,165  13,780    385     4,373     1,715 
May-21   14,050  14,315  14,020  14,180  13,800    380   315,400   208,400 
Jun-21   14,010  14,355  14,010  14,255  13,875    380     4,498     8,132 
Jul-21   14,145  14,380  14,135  14,255  13,900    355     1,325     7,423 
Aug-21   14,195  14,410  14,145  14,280  13,895    385     1,112     7,429 
Sep-21   14,200  14,390  14,100  14,260  13,895    365    27,028    34,304 
Oct-21   14,235  14,360  14,235  14,335  13,755    580        12        64 
Nov-21   14,695  14,695  14,250  14,445  13,970    475        21       184 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-21 0230ET

