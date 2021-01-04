China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 4 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 359,145 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-21 13,955 14,060 13,830 13,940 13,595 345 1,915 3,836 Mar-21 13,875 14,230 13,875 14,110 13,735 375 3,461 2,389 Apr-21 14,070 14,280 14,000 14,165 13,780 385 4,373 1,715 May-21 14,050 14,315 14,020 14,180 13,800 380 315,400 208,400 Jun-21 14,010 14,355 14,010 14,255 13,875 380 4,498 8,132 Jul-21 14,145 14,380 14,135 14,255 13,900 355 1,325 7,423 Aug-21 14,195 14,410 14,145 14,280 13,895 385 1,112 7,429 Sep-21 14,200 14,390 14,100 14,260 13,895 365 27,028 34,304 Oct-21 14,235 14,360 14,235 14,335 13,755 580 12 64 Nov-21 14,695 14,695 14,250 14,445 13,970 475 21 184 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

