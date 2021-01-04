China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 4 2021
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 359,145 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-21 13,955 14,060 13,830 13,940 13,595 345 1,915 3,836
Mar-21 13,875 14,230 13,875 14,110 13,735 375 3,461 2,389
Apr-21 14,070 14,280 14,000 14,165 13,780 385 4,373 1,715
May-21 14,050 14,315 14,020 14,180 13,800 380 315,400 208,400
Jun-21 14,010 14,355 14,010 14,255 13,875 380 4,498 8,132
Jul-21 14,145 14,380 14,135 14,255 13,900 355 1,325 7,423
Aug-21 14,195 14,410 14,145 14,280 13,895 385 1,112 7,429
Sep-21 14,200 14,390 14,100 14,260 13,895 365 27,028 34,304
Oct-21 14,235 14,360 14,235 14,335 13,755 580 12 64
Nov-21 14,695 14,695 14,250 14,445 13,970 475 21 184
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-04-21 0230ET