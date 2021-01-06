Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/06/2021 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, January 6 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 442,559 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-21   14,250  14,320  14,000  14,180  14,070    110       825     2,755 
Mar-21   14,335  14,390  14,180  14,290  14,170    120     2,860     2,280 
Apr-21   14,395  14,455  14,225  14,330  14,245     85     3,974     1,269 
May-21   14,415  14,490  14,255  14,370  14,265    105   396,540   213,442 
Jun-21   14,485  14,530  14,315  14,415  14,335     80     5,431     8,255 
Jul-21   14,485  14,530  14,360  14,440  14,360     80       254     7,522 
Aug-21   14,535  14,540  14,380  14,445  14,380     65       511     7,452 
Sep-21   14,500  14,550  14,345  14,445  14,345    100    32,154    35,568 
Oct-21        -       -       -  14,290  14,290      0         0        63 
Nov-21   14,640  14,640  14,500  14,550  14,485     65        10       185 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 0230ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.43572 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
