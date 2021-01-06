China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 6 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 442,559 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-21 14,250 14,320 14,000 14,180 14,070 110 825 2,755 Mar-21 14,335 14,390 14,180 14,290 14,170 120 2,860 2,280 Apr-21 14,395 14,455 14,225 14,330 14,245 85 3,974 1,269 May-21 14,415 14,490 14,255 14,370 14,265 105 396,540 213,442 Jun-21 14,485 14,530 14,315 14,415 14,335 80 5,431 8,255 Jul-21 14,485 14,530 14,360 14,440 14,360 80 254 7,522 Aug-21 14,535 14,540 14,380 14,445 14,380 65 511 7,452 Sep-21 14,500 14,550 14,345 14,445 14,345 100 32,154 35,568 Oct-21 - - - 14,290 14,290 0 0 63 Nov-21 14,640 14,640 14,500 14,550 14,485 65 10 185 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

