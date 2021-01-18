China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 18 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 582,463 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 14,465 14,835 14,370 14,665 14,430 235 2,304 1,872 Apr-21 14,520 14,900 14,435 14,680 14,495 185 1,105 783 May-21 14,545 14,930 14,440 14,710 14,510 200 517,236 211,608 Jun-21 14,560 15,200 14,470 14,760 14,570 190 8,879 8,086 Jul-21 14,620 14,950 14,505 14,805 14,600 205 1,371 7,764 Aug-21 14,680 14,970 14,520 14,805 14,625 180 776 7,687 Sep-21 14,660 14,975 14,495 14,760 14,590 170 49,969 42,806 Oct-21 - - - 14,630 14,560 70 0 60 Nov-21 14,745 15,045 14,735 14,925 14,695 230 8 192 Jan-22 15,520 15,845 15,400 15,670 14,695 975 815 462 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-21 0230ET