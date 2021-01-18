Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/18/2021 | 02:31am EST
Monday, January 18 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 582,463 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   14,465  14,835  14,370  14,665  14,430    235     2,304     1,872 
Apr-21   14,520  14,900  14,435  14,680  14,495    185     1,105       783 
May-21   14,545  14,930  14,440  14,710  14,510    200   517,236   211,608 
Jun-21   14,560  15,200  14,470  14,760  14,570    190     8,879     8,086 
Jul-21   14,620  14,950  14,505  14,805  14,600    205     1,371     7,764 
Aug-21   14,680  14,970  14,520  14,805  14,625    180       776     7,687 
Sep-21   14,660  14,975  14,495  14,760  14,590    170    49,969    42,806 
Oct-21        -       -       -  14,630  14,560     70         0        60 
Nov-21   14,745  15,045  14,735  14,925  14,695    230         8       192 
Jan-22   15,520  15,845  15,400  15,670  14,695    975       815       462 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-21 0230ET

