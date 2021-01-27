China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 27 2021
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 364,227 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-21 14,060 14,300 14,050 14,170 14,235 -65 2,204 1,612
Apr-21 14,100 14,350 14,100 14,245 14,230 15 1,593 732
May-21 14,145 14,380 14,105 14,240 14,245 -5 322,926 211,173
Jun-21 14,030 14,415 14,030 14,285 14,285 0 5,391 8,508
Jul-21 14,210 14,435 14,200 14,315 14,325 -10 2,593 7,796
Aug-21 14,205 14,465 14,205 14,345 14,345 0 2,627 7,968
Sep-21 14,210 14,460 14,150 14,325 14,340 -15 26,682 44,231
Oct-21 14,360 14,360 14,360 14,360 14,400 -40 1 66
Nov-21 14,350 14,460 14,350 14,410 14,500 -90 7 192
Jan-22 15,100 15,345 15,100 15,250 15,165 85 203 1,033
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-27-21 0230ET