London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
Summary 
Summary

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/27/2021 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, January 27 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 364,227 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   14,060  14,300  14,050  14,170  14,235    -65     2,204     1,612 
Apr-21   14,100  14,350  14,100  14,245  14,230     15     1,593       732 
May-21   14,145  14,380  14,105  14,240  14,245     -5   322,926   211,173 
Jun-21   14,030  14,415  14,030  14,285  14,285      0     5,391     8,508 
Jul-21   14,210  14,435  14,200  14,315  14,325    -10     2,593     7,796 
Aug-21   14,205  14,465  14,205  14,345  14,345      0     2,627     7,968 
Sep-21   14,210  14,460  14,150  14,325  14,340    -15    26,682    44,231 
Oct-21   14,360  14,360  14,360  14,360  14,400    -40         1        66 
Nov-21   14,350  14,460  14,350  14,410  14,500    -90         7       192 
Jan-22   15,100  15,345  15,100  15,250  15,165     85       203     1,033 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 0230ET

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 6.4742 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
