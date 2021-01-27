China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 27 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 364,227 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 14,060 14,300 14,050 14,170 14,235 -65 2,204 1,612 Apr-21 14,100 14,350 14,100 14,245 14,230 15 1,593 732 May-21 14,145 14,380 14,105 14,240 14,245 -5 322,926 211,173 Jun-21 14,030 14,415 14,030 14,285 14,285 0 5,391 8,508 Jul-21 14,210 14,435 14,200 14,315 14,325 -10 2,593 7,796 Aug-21 14,205 14,465 14,205 14,345 14,345 0 2,627 7,968 Sep-21 14,210 14,460 14,150 14,325 14,340 -15 26,682 44,231 Oct-21 14,360 14,360 14,360 14,360 14,400 -40 1 66 Nov-21 14,350 14,460 14,350 14,410 14,500 -90 7 192 Jan-22 15,100 15,345 15,100 15,250 15,165 85 203 1,033 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 0230ET