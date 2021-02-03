China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, February 3 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 478,226 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 14,480 14,515 14,220 14,395 14,575 -180 1,989 1,155 Apr-21 14,525 14,530 14,260 14,435 14,615 -180 1,864 739 May-21 14,590 14,610 14,280 14,465 14,640 -175 416,366 195,941 Jun-21 14,610 14,650 14,335 14,510 14,690 -180 4,563 8,788 Jul-21 14,620 14,650 14,365 14,540 14,720 -180 3,820 7,848 Aug-21 14,640 14,695 14,380 14,570 14,730 -160 6,911 7,981 Sep-21 14,650 14,675 14,365 14,540 14,710 -170 42,481 43,660 Oct-21 14,595 14,595 14,595 14,595 14,720 -125 1 64 Nov-21 14,685 14,685 14,475 14,565 14,740 -175 7 194 Jan-22 15,440 15,505 15,245 15,350 15,510 -160 224 1,535 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

