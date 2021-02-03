Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/03/2021 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, February 3 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 478,226 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   14,480  14,515  14,220  14,395  14,575   -180     1,989     1,155 
Apr-21   14,525  14,530  14,260  14,435  14,615   -180     1,864       739 
May-21   14,590  14,610  14,280  14,465  14,640   -175   416,366   195,941 
Jun-21   14,610  14,650  14,335  14,510  14,690   -180     4,563     8,788 
Jul-21   14,620  14,650  14,365  14,540  14,720   -180     3,820     7,848 
Aug-21   14,640  14,695  14,380  14,570  14,730   -160     6,911     7,981 
Sep-21   14,650  14,675  14,365  14,540  14,710   -170    42,481    43,660 
Oct-21   14,595  14,595  14,595  14,595  14,720   -125         1        64 
Nov-21   14,685  14,685  14,475  14,565  14,740   -175         7       194 
Jan-22   15,440  15,505  15,245  15,350  15,510   -160       224     1,535 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 0230ET

