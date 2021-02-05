Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/05/2021 | 02:31am EST
Friday, February 5 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 482,669 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   14,530  14,695  14,470  14,600  14,400    200     2,690     1,180 
Apr-21   14,575  14,740  14,535  14,645  14,420    225     2,803       736 
May-21   14,610  14,790  14,550  14,680  14,435    245   417,584   196,435 
Jun-21   14,645  14,820  14,600  14,730  14,475    255     6,510     8,805 
Jul-21   14,675  14,845  14,645  14,755  14,505    250     3,908     7,885 
Aug-21   14,660  14,870  14,655  14,780  14,515    265     8,602     8,153 
Sep-21   14,650  14,845  14,620  14,735  14,500    235    40,318    44,963 
Oct-21   14,640  14,795  14,640  14,770  14,525    245        20        64 
Nov-21   14,795  14,880  14,795  14,825  14,545    280        15       193 
Jan-22   15,485  15,680  15,470  15,560  15,370    190       219     1,626 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0230ET

