China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, February 5 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 482,669 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 14,530 14,695 14,470 14,600 14,400 200 2,690 1,180 Apr-21 14,575 14,740 14,535 14,645 14,420 225 2,803 736 May-21 14,610 14,790 14,550 14,680 14,435 245 417,584 196,435 Jun-21 14,645 14,820 14,600 14,730 14,475 255 6,510 8,805 Jul-21 14,675 14,845 14,645 14,755 14,505 250 3,908 7,885 Aug-21 14,660 14,870 14,655 14,780 14,515 265 8,602 8,153 Sep-21 14,650 14,845 14,620 14,735 14,500 235 40,318 44,963 Oct-21 14,640 14,795 14,640 14,770 14,525 245 20 64 Nov-21 14,795 14,880 14,795 14,825 14,545 280 15 193 Jan-22 15,485 15,680 15,470 15,560 15,370 190 219 1,626 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

