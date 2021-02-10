China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, February 10 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 404,937 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 14,735 14,765 14,470 14,605 14,710 -105 4,623 998 Apr-21 14,700 14,705 14,500 14,625 14,750 -125 2,950 653 May-21 14,800 14,850 14,535 14,670 14,795 -125 336,995 180,855 Jun-21 14,830 14,890 14,590 14,720 14,855 -135 6,704 9,143 Jul-21 14,875 14,900 14,640 14,750 14,895 -145 5,653 8,198 Aug-21 14,915 14,940 14,625 14,780 14,905 -125 8,955 7,896 Sep-21 14,850 14,915 14,610 14,760 14,860 -100 38,876 49,676 Oct-21 14,795 14,815 14,680 14,770 14,935 -165 31 78 Nov-21 14,830 14,890 14,750 14,795 15,005 -210 17 202 Jan-22 15,750 15,750 15,455 15,595 15,740 -145 133 1,639 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

