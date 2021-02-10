Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/10/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Wednesday, February 10 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 404,937 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   14,735  14,765  14,470  14,605  14,710   -105     4,623       998 
Apr-21   14,700  14,705  14,500  14,625  14,750   -125     2,950       653 
May-21   14,800  14,850  14,535  14,670  14,795   -125   336,995   180,855 
Jun-21   14,830  14,890  14,590  14,720  14,855   -135     6,704     9,143 
Jul-21   14,875  14,900  14,640  14,750  14,895   -145     5,653     8,198 
Aug-21   14,915  14,940  14,625  14,780  14,905   -125     8,955     7,896 
Sep-21   14,850  14,915  14,610  14,760  14,860   -100    38,876    49,676 
Oct-21   14,795  14,815  14,680  14,770  14,935   -165        31        78 
Nov-21   14,830  14,890  14,750  14,795  15,005   -210        17       202 
Jan-22   15,750  15,750  15,455  15,595  15,740   -145       133     1,639 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 0230ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 6.4207 End-of-day quote.-1.18%
All news about LONDON CAOUTCH.
02/09China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/09Goodyear Tire & Rubber Sees Markets Recovering After Fourth-Quarter Results S..
MT
02/09GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Q4 Earnings Increase on Lower Revenue; Shares Rise Pre-..
MT
02/09GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Earnings Flash (GT) THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY ..
MT
02/09GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Earnings Flash (GT) THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY ..
MT
02/07China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/04China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/04GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company TuSimple
MT
02/02China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
01/31China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON CAOUTCH.
Duration : Period :
London Caoutch. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ