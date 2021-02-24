Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/24/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Wednesday, February 24 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 777,126 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   15,940  16,090  15,710  15,960  15,860    100       620       619 
Apr-21   15,980  16,160  15,830  15,995  15,935     60       337       616 
May-21   15,955  16,260  15,850  16,055  16,020     35   652,008   212,880 
Jun-21   16,000  16,285  15,900  16,100  16,065     35     5,594     8,591 
Jul-21   16,005  16,295  15,915  16,115  16,095     20     3,580     8,417 
Aug-21   16,030  16,305  15,945  16,135  16,100     35     8,006     8,122 
Sep-21   16,000  16,290  15,900  16,115  16,095     20   103,512    64,755 
Oct-21   16,015  16,335  15,965  16,155  16,075     80       974       207 
Nov-21   16,125  16,385  16,005  16,210  16,260    -50     1,454       428 
Jan-22   16,975  17,240  16,920  17,100  17,120    -20     1,041     2,120 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 0230ET

All news about LONDON CAOUTCH.
02:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
12:14aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : S&P Places Goodyear Tire & Rubber Ratings on CreditWatc..
MT
12:07aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Moody's Reviews Goodyear Tire & Rubber Ratings for Down..
MT
02/24GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Fitch Holds Goodyear Tire & Rubber at BB-, Keeps Outloo..
MT
02/23COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : KeyBanc Cuts Cooper Tire & Rubber to Sector Weight From O..
MT
02/23GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber ..
MT
02/22COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : to Be Acquired by Goodyear for Enterprise Value of $2.5 B..
MT
02/22LING CHI : Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire for $2.8 billion, nearly doubling China p..
RE
02/22GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : to buy Cooper Tire for $2.8 billion, nearly doubling Ch..
RE
02/22GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Up 13% on Plan to Acquire Cooper Tire in $2.5 Billion D..
MT
More news
Chart LONDON CAOUTCH.
Duration : Period :
London Caoutch. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ