China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, February 24 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 777,126 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 15,940 16,090 15,710 15,960 15,860 100 620 619 Apr-21 15,980 16,160 15,830 15,995 15,935 60 337 616 May-21 15,955 16,260 15,850 16,055 16,020 35 652,008 212,880 Jun-21 16,000 16,285 15,900 16,100 16,065 35 5,594 8,591 Jul-21 16,005 16,295 15,915 16,115 16,095 20 3,580 8,417 Aug-21 16,030 16,305 15,945 16,135 16,100 35 8,006 8,122 Sep-21 16,000 16,290 15,900 16,115 16,095 20 103,512 64,755 Oct-21 16,015 16,335 15,965 16,155 16,075 80 974 207 Nov-21 16,125 16,385 16,005 16,210 16,260 -50 1,454 428 Jan-22 16,975 17,240 16,920 17,100 17,120 -20 1,041 2,120 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

