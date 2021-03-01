China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, March 1 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 871,086 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 15,705 15,985 15,620 15,800 16,150 -350 87 298 Apr-21 15,875 16,125 15,660 15,920 16,335 -415 312 450 May-21 15,910 16,190 15,720 15,925 16,460 -535 700,938 197,759 Jun-21 15,930 16,225 15,765 15,995 16,485 -490 9,743 9,393 Jul-21 15,895 16,250 15,720 15,980 16,480 -500 6,193 8,552 Aug-21 15,900 16,255 15,720 16,005 16,490 -485 11,841 8,166 Sep-21 15,900 16,270 15,710 15,995 16,500 -505 135,612 69,341 Oct-21 15,885 16,285 15,750 15,995 16,545 -550 3,366 259 Nov-21 15,955 16,235 15,790 16,030 16,595 -565 2,062 535 Jan-22 16,805 17,125 16,590 16,845 17,275 -430 932 3,000 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

