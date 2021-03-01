Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Monday, March 1 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 871,086 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   15,705  15,985  15,620  15,800  16,150   -350        87       298 
Apr-21   15,875  16,125  15,660  15,920  16,335   -415       312       450 
May-21   15,910  16,190  15,720  15,925  16,460   -535   700,938   197,759 
Jun-21   15,930  16,225  15,765  15,995  16,485   -490     9,743     9,393 
Jul-21   15,895  16,250  15,720  15,980  16,480   -500     6,193     8,552 
Aug-21   15,900  16,255  15,720  16,005  16,490   -485    11,841     8,166 
Sep-21   15,900  16,270  15,710  15,995  16,500   -505   135,612    69,341 
Oct-21   15,885  16,285  15,750  15,995  16,545   -550     3,366       259 
Nov-21   15,955  16,235  15,790  16,030  16,595   -565     2,062       535 
Jan-22   16,805  17,125  16,590  16,845  17,275   -430       932     3,000 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 0230ET

All news about LONDON CAOUTCH.
02:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/26GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Nomura Adjusts Price Target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber t..
MT
02/26China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/24COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Standpoint Research Downgrades Cooper Tire & Rubber Compa..
MT
02/24China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/24GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : S&P Places Goodyear Tire & Rubber Ratings on CreditWatc..
MT
02/24GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Moody's Reviews Goodyear Tire & Rubber Ratings for Down..
MT
02/24GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Fitch Holds Goodyear Tire & Rubber at BB-, Keeps Outloo..
MT
02/23COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : KeyBanc Cuts Cooper Tire & Rubber to Sector Weight From O..
MT
02/23GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber ..
MT
More news
Chart LONDON CAOUTCH.
Duration : Period :
London Caoutch. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ