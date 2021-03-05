China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 5 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 880,758 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 14,980 15,180 14,525 15,005 15,120 -115 13 234 Apr-21 15,130 15,300 14,895 15,200 15,210 -10 59 450 May-21 15,165 15,375 14,850 15,155 15,345 -190 691,435 181,958 Jun-21 15,235 15,425 14,890 15,190 15,435 -245 3,224 8,303 Jul-21 15,265 15,460 14,930 15,220 15,430 -210 1,853 7,820 Aug-21 15,215 15,500 14,970 15,255 15,480 -225 3,687 7,713 Sep-21 15,300 15,540 15,005 15,290 15,465 -175 162,519 78,636 Oct-21 15,590 15,590 15,040 15,335 15,480 -145 14,118 456 Nov-21 15,360 15,600 15,075 15,390 15,550 -160 2,781 775 Jan-22 16,175 16,480 15,900 16,170 16,345 -175 1,069 3,275 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

