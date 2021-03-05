Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/05/2021 | 02:31am EST
Friday, March 5 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 880,758 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   14,980  15,180  14,525  15,005  15,120   -115        13       234 
Apr-21   15,130  15,300  14,895  15,200  15,210    -10        59       450 
May-21   15,165  15,375  14,850  15,155  15,345   -190   691,435   181,958 
Jun-21   15,235  15,425  14,890  15,190  15,435   -245     3,224     8,303 
Jul-21   15,265  15,460  14,930  15,220  15,430   -210     1,853     7,820 
Aug-21   15,215  15,500  14,970  15,255  15,480   -225     3,687     7,713 
Sep-21   15,300  15,540  15,005  15,290  15,465   -175   162,519    78,636 
Oct-21   15,590  15,590  15,040  15,335  15,480   -145    14,118       456 
Nov-21   15,360  15,600  15,075  15,390  15,550   -160     2,781       775 
Jan-22   16,175  16,480  15,900  16,170  16,345   -175     1,069     3,275 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 0230ET

