China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/08/2021 | 02:31am EST
Monday, March 8 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 817,210 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   15,385  15,425  14,985  15,180  15,005    175        34       209 
Apr-21   15,365  15,600  14,250  15,275  15,200     75       166       423 
May-21   15,420  15,720  15,110  15,415  15,155    260   642,539   183,977 
Jun-21   15,450  15,780  15,175  15,445  15,190    255     3,113     8,361 
Jul-21   15,520  15,800  15,230  15,485  15,220    265     1,858     7,751 
Aug-21   15,575  15,850  15,285  15,545  15,255    290     3,529     7,649 
Sep-21   15,560  15,900  15,310  15,615  15,290    325   151,043    84,885 
Oct-21   15,655  15,945  15,340  15,620  15,335    285    11,210       514 
Nov-21   15,640  15,955  15,380  15,640  15,390    250     2,544       833 
Jan-22   16,655  16,810  16,240  16,530  16,170    360     1,174     3,311 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0230ET

