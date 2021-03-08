China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, March 8 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 817,210 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 15,385 15,425 14,985 15,180 15,005 175 34 209 Apr-21 15,365 15,600 14,250 15,275 15,200 75 166 423 May-21 15,420 15,720 15,110 15,415 15,155 260 642,539 183,977 Jun-21 15,450 15,780 15,175 15,445 15,190 255 3,113 8,361 Jul-21 15,520 15,800 15,230 15,485 15,220 265 1,858 7,751 Aug-21 15,575 15,850 15,285 15,545 15,255 290 3,529 7,649 Sep-21 15,560 15,900 15,310 15,615 15,290 325 151,043 84,885 Oct-21 15,655 15,945 15,340 15,620 15,335 285 11,210 514 Nov-21 15,640 15,955 15,380 15,640 15,390 250 2,544 833 Jan-22 16,655 16,810 16,240 16,530 16,170 360 1,174 3,311 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0230ET