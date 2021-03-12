Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/12/2021
Friday, March 12 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 706,291 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21        -       -       -  15,300  15,515   -215         0       192 
Apr-21   15,280  15,400  15,145  15,330  15,160    170        32       305 
May-21   15,350  15,550  15,225  15,375  15,200    175   545,284   169,328 
Jun-21   15,400  15,585  15,290  15,425  15,235    190     1,657     8,347 
Jul-21   15,490  15,645  15,350  15,465  15,300    165       686     7,686 
Aug-21   15,510  15,690  15,385  15,510  15,330    180     1,784     7,755 
Sep-21   15,550  15,735  15,420  15,560  15,375    185   136,479    91,754 
Oct-21   15,535  15,755  15,440  15,585  15,395    190    12,734       691 
Nov-21   15,615  15,795  15,470  15,625  15,425    200     6,956       893 
Jan-22   16,485  16,650  16,350  16,490  16,305    185       679     3,605 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 0230ET

