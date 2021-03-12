China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 12 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 706,291 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 - - - 15,300 15,515 -215 0 192 Apr-21 15,280 15,400 15,145 15,330 15,160 170 32 305 May-21 15,350 15,550 15,225 15,375 15,200 175 545,284 169,328 Jun-21 15,400 15,585 15,290 15,425 15,235 190 1,657 8,347 Jul-21 15,490 15,645 15,350 15,465 15,300 165 686 7,686 Aug-21 15,510 15,690 15,385 15,510 15,330 180 1,784 7,755 Sep-21 15,550 15,735 15,420 15,560 15,375 185 136,479 91,754 Oct-21 15,535 15,755 15,440 15,585 15,395 190 12,734 691 Nov-21 15,615 15,795 15,470 15,625 15,425 200 6,956 893 Jan-22 16,485 16,650 16,350 16,490 16,305 185 679 3,605 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

