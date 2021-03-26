Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/26/2021
Friday, March 26 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 626,667 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-21   13,895  14,030  13,825  13,925  14,105   -180       225        99 
May-21   14,020  14,165  13,870  14,020  14,205   -185   428,180   147,658 
Jun-21   14,200  14,255  13,965  14,150  14,275   -125     5,630     4,372 
Jul-21   14,285  14,335  14,065  14,230  14,340   -110     4,923     3,047 
Aug-21   14,345  14,405  14,115  14,290  14,445   -155     4,063     4,694 
Sep-21   14,270  14,435  14,145  14,280  14,475   -195   162,832   121,823 
Oct-21   14,315  14,490  14,210  14,355  14,540   -185    11,525     7,126 
Nov-21   14,340  14,525  14,250  14,405  14,565   -160     7,527     6,907 
Jan-22   15,450  15,555  15,230  15,400  15,585   -185     1,761     5,254 
Mar-22   15,500  15,500  15,500  15,500  15,690   -190         1         4 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 0330ET

