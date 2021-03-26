China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 26 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 626,667 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-21 13,895 14,030 13,825 13,925 14,105 -180 225 99 May-21 14,020 14,165 13,870 14,020 14,205 -185 428,180 147,658 Jun-21 14,200 14,255 13,965 14,150 14,275 -125 5,630 4,372 Jul-21 14,285 14,335 14,065 14,230 14,340 -110 4,923 3,047 Aug-21 14,345 14,405 14,115 14,290 14,445 -155 4,063 4,694 Sep-21 14,270 14,435 14,145 14,280 14,475 -195 162,832 121,823 Oct-21 14,315 14,490 14,210 14,355 14,540 -185 11,525 7,126 Nov-21 14,340 14,525 14,250 14,405 14,565 -160 7,527 6,907 Jan-22 15,450 15,555 15,230 15,400 15,585 -185 1,761 5,254 Mar-22 15,500 15,500 15,500 15,500 15,690 -190 1 4 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 0330ET