China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, April 2 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 478,099 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-21 - - - 13,880 13,880 0 0 63 May-21 13,895 14,155 13,830 13,985 13,795 190 179,728 82,546 Jun-21 13,960 14,330 13,940 14,085 13,900 185 946 1,765 Jul-21 14,030 14,325 14,000 14,150 13,970 180 268 1,114 Aug-21 14,115 14,355 14,035 14,140 14,040 100 611 1,910 Sep-21 14,085 14,410 14,065 14,240 14,035 205 281,709 162,593 Oct-21 14,170 14,470 14,150 14,315 14,110 205 9,076 8,540 Nov-21 14,200 14,530 14,190 14,375 14,170 205 3,957 8,340 Jan-22 15,220 15,505 15,095 15,305 15,210 95 1,802 6,557 Mar-22 15,460 15,615 15,460 15,535 15,305 230 2 12 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

