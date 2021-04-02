China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, April 2 2021
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 478,099 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Apr-21 - - - 13,880 13,880 0 0 63
May-21 13,895 14,155 13,830 13,985 13,795 190 179,728 82,546
Jun-21 13,960 14,330 13,940 14,085 13,900 185 946 1,765
Jul-21 14,030 14,325 14,000 14,150 13,970 180 268 1,114
Aug-21 14,115 14,355 14,035 14,140 14,040 100 611 1,910
Sep-21 14,085 14,410 14,065 14,240 14,035 205 281,709 162,593
Oct-21 14,170 14,470 14,150 14,315 14,110 205 9,076 8,540
Nov-21 14,200 14,530 14,190 14,375 14,170 205 3,957 8,340
Jan-22 15,220 15,505 15,095 15,305 15,210 95 1,802 6,557
Mar-22 15,460 15,615 15,460 15,535 15,305 230 2 12
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
