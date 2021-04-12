China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, April 12 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 620,021 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-21 13,835 13,835 12,775 13,500 13,680 -180 24 65 May-21 13,880 13,880 13,110 13,435 13,660 -225 87,410 57,690 Jun-21 13,685 13,875 13,235 13,545 13,755 -210 723 1,600 Jul-21 13,780 13,825 13,295 13,550 13,820 -270 226 1,060 Aug-21 13,810 13,875 13,355 13,680 13,840 -160 277 1,761 Sep-21 13,820 13,900 13,340 13,660 13,870 -210 504,030 232,095 Oct-21 13,945 13,995 13,435 13,765 13,970 -205 13,038 9,615 Nov-21 13,970 14,050 13,510 13,785 14,055 -270 8,551 10,437 Jan-22 14,990 15,035 14,500 14,775 15,030 -255 5,739 8,940 Mar-22 14,525 14,620 14,525 14,560 15,085 -525 3 11 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

