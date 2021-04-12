Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

04/12/2021
Monday, April 12 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 620,021 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-21   13,835  13,835  12,775  13,500  13,680   -180        24        65 
May-21   13,880  13,880  13,110  13,435  13,660   -225    87,410    57,690 
Jun-21   13,685  13,875  13,235  13,545  13,755   -210       723     1,600 
Jul-21   13,780  13,825  13,295  13,550  13,820   -270       226     1,060 
Aug-21   13,810  13,875  13,355  13,680  13,840   -160       277     1,761 
Sep-21   13,820  13,900  13,340  13,660  13,870   -210   504,030   232,095 
Oct-21   13,945  13,995  13,435  13,765  13,970   -205    13,038     9,615 
Nov-21   13,970  14,050  13,510  13,785  14,055   -270     8,551    10,437 
Jan-22   14,990  15,035  14,500  14,775  15,030   -255     5,739     8,940 
Mar-22   14,525  14,620  14,525  14,560  15,085   -525         3        11 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-21 0330ET

