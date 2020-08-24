Log in
Coffee exporter Comexim hires former ETG exec to lead Europe office

08/24/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Coffee exporter Comexim said on Monday it has hired Alex Perk, the former global head of coffee at ETG (Export Trading Company), to lead a new office it is opening in Europe to expand activities.

Headquartered in the Brazilian port city of Santos, with an office in the United States, Comexim exports arabica green coffee from several producing regions in Brazil such as Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo and Bahia.

Comexim said in a statement that Perk, a long-time trader with stints at Noble Group and Ecuador's Elcafe C.A., will assist the company to implement the structure for the European operation. He will be based in Geneve.

Comexim said that Santos-based coffee trader Bernardo Hazan will relocate to Europe to support that task.

Comexim recently lost its coffee trader in the U.S. Rodrigo Costa, who moved to Chinese commodities trader COFCO. It said the U.S. business has been coordinated by its trading desk in Santos meanwhile.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Alistair Bell)

