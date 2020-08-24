Coffee exporter Comexim hires former ETG exec to lead Europe office

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Coffee exporter Comexim said on
Monday it has hired Alex Perk, the former global head of coffee
at ETG (Export Trading Company), to lead a new office it is
opening in Europe to expand activities.
Headquartered in the Brazilian port city of Santos, with an
office in the United States, Comexim exports arabica green
coffee from several producing regions in Brazil such as Minas
Gerais, Sao Paulo and Bahia.
Comexim said in a statement that Perk, a long-time trader
with stints at Noble Group and Ecuador's Elcafe C.A., will
assist the company to implement the structure for the European
operation. He will be based in Geneve.
Comexim said that Santos-based coffee trader Bernardo Hazan
will relocate to Europe to support that task.
Comexim recently lost its coffee trader in the U.S. Rodrigo
Costa, who moved to Chinese commodities trader COFCO.
It said the U.S. business has been coordinated by
its trading desk in Santos meanwhile.
