By Emmanuel Tumanjong

YAOUNDE, Cameroon--Robusta coffee prices rallied at the country's chief port of Douala, after they dropped last week, according to figures published Monday by the country's National Cocoa and Coffee Board.

Exporters paid 1,472 CFA francs ($2.44) for a kilogram of coffee, up 2% from XAF1,452 they paid for the beans on Friday, the NCCB figures showed.

But prices paid for the beans were still flat at the farm gates, according to farmers and middlemen buyers.

A kilogram of the crop sold for XAF950 in the country's South West region, the same as on Friday, and XAF820 in the East, Center and Littoral regions, they said.

