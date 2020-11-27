SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures surge; sugar also up

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures rose
sharply on Friday, boosted by concerns about dry weather in top
producer Brazil, while sugar prices also advanced.
Trade in U.S.-based arabica coffee, raw sugar and New York
cocoa contracts resumed after a holiday on Thursday. Trade in
robusta coffee, white sugar and London cocoa had remained open.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee settled up 1.25 cents, or
1.1%, at $1.1715 per lb. The benchmark second position rose to a
peak of $1.2440 last week, its highest since mid-September.
* Dealers said dry weather in southern Brazil remained a key
supportive factor, with some crop damage now considered
inevitable and plentiful December rain needed to limit losses.
* March robusta coffee settled up $11, or 0.8%, at
$1,376 a tonne.
* The harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam continued to
make slow progress and expected heavy weekend rain could lead to
further delays.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar rose 0.05 cents, or 0.15%, to
settle at 14.82 cents per lb, regaining much of the ground lost
on Wednesday.
* The market derived support from the continued lack of
export subsidies in India despite lobbying from the sugar
sector, effectively keeping much of the country's surplus out of
the international market.
* Dealers said the lack of Indian exports had tightened
nearby supplies, with a widening of March's premium to May
<SB-1=R>.
* March white sugar settled up $0.60, or 0.1%, to
$404.70 a tonne.
COCOA
* March New York cocoa settled down $61, or
2.2%, to $2,724 a tonne, pulling back from a nine-month high of
$2,821 set on Tuesday.
* Dealers said tightness in the availability of certified
stocks remained a supportive factor although overall
fundamentals were seen as bearish, with a significant global
surplus expected in the 2020/21 season.
* March London cocoa, meanwhile, settled down 30
pounds, or 1.6%, to 1,824 pounds per tonne.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, additional reporting by Jessica
Resnick-Ault
Editing by David Goodman, David Evans and Cynthia Osterman)