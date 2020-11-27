Log in
SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures surge; sugar also up

11/27/2020 | 04:58pm EST
LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures rose sharply on Friday, boosted by concerns about dry weather in top producer Brazil, while sugar prices also advanced.

Trade in U.S.-based arabica coffee, raw sugar and New York cocoa contracts resumed after a holiday on Thursday. Trade in robusta coffee, white sugar and London cocoa had remained open.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee settled up 1.25 cents, or 1.1%, at $1.1715 per lb. The benchmark second position rose to a peak of $1.2440 last week, its highest since mid-September.

* Dealers said dry weather in southern Brazil remained a key supportive factor, with some crop damage now considered inevitable and plentiful December rain needed to limit losses.

* March robusta coffee settled up $11, or 0.8%, at $1,376 a tonne.

* The harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam continued to make slow progress and expected heavy weekend rain could lead to further delays.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar rose 0.05 cents, or 0.15%, to settle at 14.82 cents per lb, regaining much of the ground lost on Wednesday.

* The market derived support from the continued lack of export subsidies in India despite lobbying from the sugar sector, effectively keeping much of the country's surplus out of the international market.

* Dealers said the lack of Indian exports had tightened nearby supplies, with a widening of March's premium to May <SB-1=R>.

* March white sugar settled up $0.60, or 0.1%, to $404.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa settled down $61, or 2.2%, to $2,724 a tonne, pulling back from a nine-month high of $2,821 set on Tuesday.

* Dealers said tightness in the availability of certified stocks remained a supportive factor although overall fundamentals were seen as bearish, with a significant global surplus expected in the 2020/21 season.

* March London cocoa, meanwhile, settled down 30 pounds, or 1.6%, to 1,824 pounds per tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt, additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by David Goodman, David Evans and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2020
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.54% 6.3746 Delayed Quote.40.67%
