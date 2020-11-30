Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Coffee       

LONDON COFFEE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, sugar and cocoa also down

11/30/2020 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Monday, slipping from the prior session's 2-1/2 month high, with forecast rains expected to bring some relief to crops in southern Brazil.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee fell 1.15 cents, or 0.9% to $1.2305 per lb by 1135 GMT. The benchmark second position rose to a peak of $1.2480 on Friday, its highest since mid-September.

* Dealers said rains over the next few days could aid the outlook for crops in southern Brazil although some of the damage from the recent dry spell is likely to be irreversible.

* March robusta coffee fell $12, or 0.85%, to $1,401 a tonne.

* Vietnam exported 70,000 tonnes of coffee in November, down 37.5% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar fell 0.04 cents, or 0.3%, to 14.78 cents per lb.

* The market continued to await an announcement from India on its export policy for the current season with the lack of any export subsidies so far effectively keeping much of the country's surplus out of the international market.

* Marex Spectron said in a weekly update that it believed there would be a subsidy but it would probably not be announced until the end of December or early January.

* "We hear a tonnage of 5 million tonnes mentioned more frequently... time is running out for India to export much more than 5 million tonnes," Marex Spectron analyst Robin Shaw said.

* March white sugar fell $3.10, or 0.8%, to $401.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa was down $28, or 1.0%, at $2,738 a tonne.

* Dealers said a strong start to the main crop in top grower Ivory Coast remained a bearish influence although the low level of exchange stocks continued to provide support.

* March London cocoa fell 12 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,857 pounds a tonne.

* The expiry of December London cocoa options on Monday should provide a short-term focus. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Ken Ferris)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.17% 6.3884 Delayed Quote.41.48%
All news about LONDON COFFEE
06:48aSOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, sugar and cocoa also down
RE
11/28Vietnam November coffee exports down 37.5% year on year, rice up 6.8%
RE
11/28Vietnam jan-nov coffee exports down 3.9% y/y at 1.41 million tonnes - statist..
RE
11/28Vietnam november coffee exports down 37.5% y/y to 70,000 tonnes - statistics ..
RE
11/27SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures surge; sugar also up
RE
11/27SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures surge; sugar and cocoa also up
RE
11/27SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures surge; raw sugar also climbs
RE
11/25Nestle Agrees to Sell Yinlu Food Businesses in China
DJ
11/23SOFTS-NY cocoa hits 9-month high, sugar and coffee also gain
RE
11/23SOFTS-NY cocoa hits 9-month high; sugar and coffee also gain
RE
More news
Chart LONDON COFFEE
Duration : Period :
London Coffee Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ