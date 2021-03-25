SOFTS-Sugar futures slide in broad-based selloff; coffee up

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Raw and white sugar
futures on ICE closed sharply lower on Thursday as rising
COVID-19 cases in Europe prompted a broad-based selloff in wider
financial markets.
Arabica coffee futures recovered late in the session to
close near flat.
SUGAR
* May raw sugar settled down 0.54 cent, or 3.5%, at
15.09 cents per lb, after equalling a three-month low of 15.05
cents set on Tuesday.
* "Hedge funds are long, price seasonals are bearish, and
the macro environment is negative...a miserable combination for
agriculture futures," said Peak Research.
* Dealers also noted that lockdowns in Brazil are cutting
fuel consumption and pressuring local ethanol prices.
* "This is putting any chance of a move to ethanol
production instead of sugar way down the road," said a
U.S.-based broker.
* Mills in Brazil's centre-south got off to a slow start in
the 2021/22 season as cane crushing in the first half of March
came in 43% below the volumes seen in the same period a year
earlier.
* May white sugar settled down $11.10, or 2.5%,
at $439.20 a tonne.
* An Ethiopian state buyer has issued an international
tender to buy up to 320,000 tonnes of white sugar, European
traders said.
COFFEE
* May arabica coffee closed little changed at $1.2660
per lb.
* Concerns about weak demand are weighing on coffee, with
COVID-19 lockdowns in major consumers such as Germany and France
set to curb out-of-home consumption of mostly arabica coffee
beans.
* May robusta coffee settled down $1, or 0.1%, at
$1,365 a tonne.
COCOA
* May New York cocoa settled up $21, or 0.9%, to
$2,456 a tonne.
* "We maintain our New York cocoa 2021 price average
(forecast) at $2,505. The (market) is likely to remain in
surplus through 2021/22, and 2021 grindings across the Northern
Hemisphere will probably not recover to pre-COVID levels until
next year," said Citi in a note.
* May London cocoa settled up 15 pounds, or 0.9%,
to 1,741 pounds per tonne.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt;
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Kirsten Donovan)