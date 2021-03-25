Log in
SOFTS-Sugar futures slide in broad-based selloff; coffee up

03/25/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Raw and white sugar futures on ICE closed sharply lower on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe prompted a broad-based selloff in wider financial markets.

Arabica coffee futures recovered late in the session to close near flat.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar settled down 0.54 cent, or 3.5%, at 15.09 cents per lb, after equalling a three-month low of 15.05 cents set on Tuesday.

* "Hedge funds are long, price seasonals are bearish, and the macro environment is negative...a miserable combination for agriculture futures," said Peak Research.

* Dealers also noted that lockdowns in Brazil are cutting fuel consumption and pressuring local ethanol prices.

* "This is putting any chance of a move to ethanol production instead of sugar way down the road," said a U.S.-based broker.

* Mills in Brazil's centre-south got off to a slow start in the 2021/22 season as cane crushing in the first half of March came in 43% below the volumes seen in the same period a year earlier.

* May white sugar settled down $11.10, or 2.5%, at $439.20 a tonne.

* An Ethiopian state buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 320,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee closed little changed at $1.2660 per lb.

* Concerns about weak demand are weighing on coffee, with COVID-19 lockdowns in major consumers such as Germany and France set to curb out-of-home consumption of mostly arabica coffee beans. * May robusta coffee settled down $1, or 0.1%, at $1,365 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa settled up $21, or 0.9%, to $2,456 a tonne.

* "We maintain our New York cocoa 2021 price average (forecast) at $2,505. The (market) is likely to remain in surplus through 2021/22, and 2021 grindings across the Northern Hemisphere will probably not recover to pre-COVID levels until next year," said Citi in a note.

* May London cocoa settled up 15 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,741 pounds per tonne. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
