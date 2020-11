The country's coffee exports in the January-November period fell 3.9% from a year earlier to 1.41 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

Vietnam's rice exports in November rose 6.8% from the same month last year to 388,000 tonnes, the GSO said. Rice shipments in the first 11 months of this year fell 2.2% from a year earlier to 5.74 million tonnes.

