Vietnam's Jan-Aug coffee exports drop 1.3%, rice down 1.7%

08/28/2020 | 10:05pm EDT

HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in the first eight months of the year probably fell 1.3% from a year earlier, to 1.16 million tonnes, while rice exports are likely to have dropped 1.7%, government data released on Saturday showed.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam are expected to drop an estimated 1.3% in the first eight months on the year to 1.16 million tonnes, or 19.3 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, will probably be down 0.2% at $1.98 billion in the eight-month period.

Its August coffee shipments are estimated at 110,000 tonnes, valued at $197 million.

RICE

Rice exports in the period from January to August are forecast to drop 1.7% from a year earlier, to 4.5 million tonnes.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is expected to increase 10.4% to $2.2 billion.

August rice exports from Vietnam, the world's third-largest shipper of the grain, probably totalled 500,000 tonnes, worth $251 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam's January-August crude oil exports were seen rising 22.4% on the year, to an estimated 3.35 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the period is expected to dive 21.2% from a year earlier to $1.1 billion.

Oil product imports in the eight months were estimated at 8.1 million tonnes, up 46.9% over the corresponding period last year, while the value of such imports rose 0.6% to $2.64 billion.

The GSO trade data is subject to revision next month. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

