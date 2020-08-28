Vietnam's Jan-Aug coffee exports drop 1.3%, rice down 1.7%

HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in the
first eight months of the year probably fell 1.3% from a year
earlier, to 1.16 million tonnes, while rice exports are likely
to have dropped 1.7%, government data released on Saturday
showed.
COFFEE
Coffee exports from Vietnam are expected to drop an
estimated 1.3% in the first eight months on the year to 1.16
million tonnes, or 19.3 million 60-kg bags, the General
Statistics Office (GSO) said.
Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest
producer of the robusta bean, will probably be down 0.2% at
$1.98 billion in the eight-month period.
Its August coffee shipments are estimated at 110,000 tonnes,
valued at $197 million.
RICE
Rice exports in the period from January to August are
forecast to drop 1.7% from a year earlier, to 4.5 million
tonnes.
Revenue from rice exports in the period is expected to
increase 10.4% to $2.2 billion.
August rice exports from Vietnam, the world's third-largest
shipper of the grain, probably totalled 500,000 tonnes, worth
$251 million.
ENERGY
Vietnam's January-August crude oil exports were seen rising
22.4% on the year, to an estimated 3.35 million tonnes.
Crude oil export revenue in the period is expected to dive
21.2% from a year earlier to $1.1 billion.
Oil product imports in the eight months were estimated at
8.1 million tonnes, up 46.9% over the corresponding period last
year, while the value of such imports rose 0.6% to $2.64
billion.
The GSO trade data is subject to revision next month.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)