Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Sugar       

LONDON SUGAR
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Bolsonaro says U.S. to give Brazil extra sugar import quota

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 10:26pm BST

BRASILIA/NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States will expand a quota for Brazilian sugar to be imported at a lower tax rate by 80,000 tonnes, in exchange for South America's largest country opening to more U.S. ethanol, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday.

Bolsonaro's post on Twitter comes after Brazil on Sept. 11 said it would extend a tariff-free quota for U.S. ethanol by three months.

"The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said today ... that Brazil would receive an additional quota of 80,000 tonnes of sugar in the American market," Bolsonaro said.

"It is the first result of recently opened Brazil-U.S. talks regarding the sugar and ethanol sectors," he added.

The post said the quota would increase to 310,000 tonnes from 230,000 tonnes previously.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters had access to the text of the decision, which is expected to be published Tuesday in the U.S. Federal Register.

Besides Brazil, the USTR allocated an additional volume of 10,718 tonnes of raw sugar to Australia.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been trying to please corn and ethanol producers, a politically sensitive group which was hardly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the talks with Brazil that resulted in the renewal of the tax-free quota for U.S. ethanol, the administration rejected requests from U.S. oil refiners for waivers that would have spared them from their obligation to blend biofuels like ethanol into their fuel. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia and Marcelo Teixeira in New York; writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.17% 6.3718 Delayed Quote.41.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.71% 41.7 Delayed Quote.-34.44%
WTI -3.03% 39.558 Delayed Quote.-33.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LONDON SUGAR
05:26pBolsonaro says U.S. to give Brazil extra sugar import quota
RE
04:39pBolsonaro says U.S. to give Brazil extra sugar import quota
RE
06:32aPEPSICO : Plans Renewable-Energy Push
DJ
09/20CEOs Start to Place Big Bets as Pandemic Grinds On
DJ
09/19ORACLE, SNOWFLAKE, SOFTBANK : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
09/14U.S. pulls back from broad import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China's Xinj..
RE
09/14PepsiCo Hires Strategy and Transformation Executive
DJ
09/10Nestle Invests CHF53 Million to Boost Sustainable Agriculture, Production in ..
DJ
09/07Nestle Invests $30 Million for Financing Recycled Plastics
DJ
09/07INDIA TO MAINTAIN SUGAR EXPORT SUBSI : sources
RE
More news
Chart LONDON SUGAR
Duration : Period :
London Sugar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group