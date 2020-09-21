Bolsonaro says U.S. to give Brazil extra sugar import quota

BRASILIA/NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States
will expand a quota for Brazilian sugar to be imported at a
lower tax rate by 80,000 tonnes, in exchange for South America's
largest country opening to more U.S. ethanol, Brazil's President
Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday.
Bolsonaro's post on Twitter comes after Brazil on Sept. 11
said it would extend a tariff-free quota for U.S. ethanol by
three months.
"The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said today ... that
Brazil would receive an additional quota of 80,000 tonnes of
sugar in the American market," Bolsonaro said.
"It is the first result of recently opened Brazil-U.S. talks
regarding the sugar and ethanol sectors," he added.
The post said the quota would increase to 310,000 tonnes
from 230,000 tonnes previously.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not respond
to a request for comment.
Reuters had access to the text of the decision, which is
expected to be published Tuesday in the U.S. Federal Register.
Besides Brazil, the USTR allocated an additional volume of
10,718 tonnes of raw sugar to Australia.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been trying to please corn
and ethanol producers, a politically sensitive group which was
hardly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Besides the talks with Brazil that resulted in the renewal
of the tax-free quota for U.S. ethanol, the administration
rejected requests from U.S. oil refiners for waivers that would
have spared them from their obligation to blend biofuels like
ethanol into their fuel.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia and Marcelo
Teixeira in New York; writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Dan
Grebler)