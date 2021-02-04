Brazilian sugar producer Jalles Machado prices IPO below target range

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol
producer Jalles Machado SA priced its initial public
offering in Sao Paulo at 8.30 reais per share, well below its
target range of 10.35 reais to 12.95 reais, according to data
released by Brazil's securities regulator on Thursday.
The IPO raised 741.5 million reais ($137 million), according
to the data.
In its preliminary prospectus, Jalles said it planned to use
the proceeds of the IPO to increase sugarcane production at its
two mills in the center-west Brazilian state of Goias and to
purchase a third mill.
($1 = 5.43 reais)
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing
by Karishma Singh)