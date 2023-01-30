British beer-maker stockpiling malt to try to beat price squeeze

WATERBEACH, England, Jan 30 (Reuters) - At the Milton
Brewery in eastern England, Richard Naisby's warehouse is jammed
full of pallets stacked high with sacks of malt, a key
ingredient for his traditional cask beers.
Whereas he mostly used to order the grain when he needed it,
Naisby is now stockpiling, buying three to four months of supply
in advance to try to stave off the impact of soaring prices.
"Things are going through the roof," he said. "Malt's gone
up 40% to 50%."
Small businesses like his in Britain are being hammered by
rising costs which they would struggle to pass onto
cash-strapped consumers.
Inflation is hovering at over 10%, close to 40-year highs,
and official figures show the prices of food and non-alcoholic
drinks was 16.8% higher in December than a year before. Gas and
electricity prices were up 130% and 65% respectively in the year
to December, the statistics office says.
It has left many small businesses fighting for survival.
Naisby, who says he is lucky to have a fixed contract for
his energy until 2024, said he had saved himself about 2,000
pounds ($2,480) by buying as much malt as he could fit in before
a supplier raised prices in January. The 50% rise for some malt
types this year came on top of a 20% increase last year.
"Cumulatively of course that's very, very difficult for us
to withstand," said Naisby, as he manoeuvred battered steel
casks full of the real ale he sells to pubs, including three of
his own, near Cambridge.
He has put his prices up by 7% over the past year, but like
many smaller companies, he finds himself squeezed in the middle:
not big enough to negotiate better rates from suppliers and
facing resistance to price hikes from buyers.
The new battle against mounting costs comes after the COVID
lockdowns brought many small firms to their knees.
During the pandemic, the government provided support through
a mix of grants, loans and temporary tax cuts. Following the
jump in energy prices, it set up a scheme to help with utility
bills which runs to the end of March, with a scaled back scheme
for a year after that. But price rises are still punishing.
MORRIS MINOR
For William Fugard from Gusto Organic, the glass bottles in
which he sells his up-market soft drinks have risen from 8 pence
each to 17 pence. Over the course of last year citrus
ingredients shot up by between 25% and 35% in price, he said.
Emma Macdonald, founder of The Bay Tree, which makes
chutneys and jams in Devon, southwest England, said that in the
past year diced onions and tomatoes had doubled in price, while
sugar was up between 20%-40% depending on the type.
"Half the time you don't even know the price has gone up
until you place an order," she said, adding that the usual
couple of months' notice on any increase had been abandoned.
Their experiences are a far cry from the hopeful message
delivered by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey this month,
who said there were signs that inflation might be starting to
turn a corner after it edged down to 10.5% in December from
10.7% in November.
Five miles across the windswept fenland from Naisby's
brewery is one of his pubs, The Haymakers.
There he sells pizzas alongside Pegasus, his award-winning
beer. Last year he sold pizzas for 13 to 14 pounds. They now
cost nearer to 15 pounds because of a 50% jump in the price of
tinned tomatoes.
"We can't pass on all the price rises and certainly not
immediately," said Naisby, who employs about 40 people in his
pubs and four at the brewery. Together the businesses have an
annual turnover of about 2 million pounds ($2.5 million).
After doing the sums, he found that for small, local
deliveries of casks it was cheaper to shun his big van and go
instead in his decades-old Morris Minor, a post-war car whose
sight on the roads today is nothing short of quirky.
He said: "We're just looking into every single aspect of the
expenses that we incur to try and make a living."
($1 = 0.8076 pounds)
