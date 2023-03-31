Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. London Sugar
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LONDON SUGAR
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
420.10   -0.26%
02:34pChina sugar production seen at lowest in 7 years, report says
RE
02:23pStellantis' South America arm plans giant investment from 2025
RE
05:56aJohan Narrows Fiscal Q2 Loss
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China sugar production seen at lowest in 7 years, report says

03/31/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Sugar production in China, one of the world's largest consumers of the sweetener, is seen falling to 9 million tonnes in 2022/23 season (Oct-Sept), more than half a million tonnes smaller than in the previous crop and the lowest in seven years.

According to a report released on Friday by broker and supply chain services provider Czarnikow, dry weather in the main sugarcane province of Guangxi was the main reason for the smaller production in the current crop.

Czarnikow analyst Rosa Li said that as a result of the poor crop, the local supply deficit will rise to 6.5 million tonnes, the second-highest ever.

The analyst said China will have to boost imports of raw and liquid sugar to balance local supplies, particularly due to increased consumption after the end of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

Czarnikow estimates China will import 5.4 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, and believes sugar smuggling will increase.

Sugar prices on Friday hit the highest level in more than six years as other countries as well faced problems with production.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LONDON SUGAR
02:34pChina sugar production seen at lowest in 7 years, report says
RE
02:23pStellantis' South America arm plans giant investment from 2025
RE
05:56aJohan Narrows Fiscal Q2 Loss
MT
03/30Coca-Cola, Jack Daniels Ready-to-Drink Debuts in US
MT
03/29EZZ Life Science Launches Amazon Online Store in Australia; Shares Up 8%
MT
03/29Kesar Enterprises Agrees to One-Time Settlement of Dues Owed to UCO Bank
MT
03/29US sugar buyers rush to contract sugar for 2023/24, report shows
RE
03/28U.S. grant to combat labor abuses in Brazil, Paraguay cattle industry
RE
03/28Nestle to Reorganize Banking Relationships After CS Takeover, Reuters Reports
DJ
03/28UK shop price inflation spikes to record high on food costs - BRC
AN
More news
Chart LONDON SUGAR
Duration : Period :
London Sugar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer