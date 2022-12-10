Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. London Sugar
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LONDON SUGAR
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
420.10   -0.26%
04:26pCost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year -Egypt’s supply minister
RE
04:12pEgypt's sugar reserves sufficient until march 2023- supply minis…
RE
12/09SOFTS-Arabica coffee closes down, loses 2.7% in the week
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EGYPT'S SUGAR RESERVES SUFFICIENT UNTIL MARCH 2023- SUPPLY MINIS…

12/10/2022 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EGYPT'S SUGAR RESERVES SUFFICIENT UNTIL MARCH 2023- SUPPLY MINISTER


© Reuters 2022
All news about LONDON SUGAR
04:26pCost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year -Egypt’s supply min..
RE
04:12pEgypt's sugar reserves sufficient until march 2023- supply minis…
RE
12/09SOFTS-Arabica coffee closes down, loses 2.7% in the week
RE
12/09Hungary government plans to extend price caps on basic foodstuffs - media
RE
12/09SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, raw sugar edges up
RE
12/09EU agrees Chile alliance to boost access to green raw materials
RE
12/09Associated British Foods Backs Fiscal Year 2023 View Despite Cost Inflation
DJ
12/08SOFTS-Raw sugar gains 1%, robusta coffee hits to 1-1/2 month high
RE
12/07SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise, arabica prices fall 2%
RE
12/07Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut boosts investment in Canadian factory
RE
More news
Chart LONDON SUGAR
Duration : Period :
London Sugar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart