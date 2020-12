The country has imposed a temporary ban on sugar imports aimed at protecting its local industry, but exceptions may be made if approved by the trade and supply ministers.

Egypt's state-owned sugar buyer, Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC), set a tender on Dec. 13 to buy 50,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw cane sugar.

