German inflation fell in October to its lowest rate since August 2021, confirming prior estimates, dragged down by falling energy prices, another indication that the European Central Bank might have reached the peak in its current rate-hiking cycle.

Consumer prices were 3.8% higher in October than the same month a year earlier, compared with 4.5% in September, measured by national standards, data from the German statistics office Destatis showed Wednesday.

The reading matched preliminary estimates published by Destatis at the end of October and a consensus of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Energy prices dragged the inflation rate lower, dropping 3.2% on year in October, after they were 1.0% higher on year in September. Fuel prices were down 7.7% compared with the same month of last year.

"Compared to the medium-term and long-term figures, the inflation rate remains high, however," Ruth Brand, president of Destatis, said.

Food prices in particular continue to be high, Brand added, with inflation there 7.5% higher on year in October, with sugar, jam, honey prices up 13.4% compared with the same month of 2022.

The core rate, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, ticked down to 4.3% from 4.6% in September. As a symbol of underlying inflation, the declining rate could boost the argument that the ECB has reached the end of its hiking cycle, with questions now turning to when it will cut its deposit rate from the current 4.0%.

