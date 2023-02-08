Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. London Sugar
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LONDON SUGAR
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
420.10   -0.26%
04:03aHundreds of tractors enter Paris in protest against pesticide bans
RE
02/07ICRA Raises Rating on Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' Bank Financing to A+; Lowers Outlook to Stable
MT
02/06Plant Health Care expects double-digit annual rise in revenue
AN
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Hundreds of tractors enter Paris in protest against pesticide bans

02/08/2023 | 04:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French farmers converge on Paris, to protest over pesticide restrictions

PARIS (Reuters) - French farmers drove hundreds of tractors into Paris early on Wednesday to protest against pesticide restrictions and other environmental regulations they say are threatening farm production in the European Union's largest agricultural power.

The action follows an EU court ruling last month that overturned a French policy allowing sugar beet growers to use a banned insecticide, raising concern from sugar beet growers of a further decline in plantings and sugar factory closures.

"These repeated bans and the inaction of the government to support many sectors (cherries, apples, chicory, potato starch, etc.) condemn agricultural production," France's largest farm union FNSEA, sugar beet union CGB and young farmers group JA said in a statement.

They warned imports of crops not subject to similar pesticide restrictions would threaten French jobs.

Environmental activists say pesticide residues cause damage to the soil and wildlife.

Unions were expecting 500 tractors and 2,000 farmers from around Paris to join the protest. It was too early to confirm the numbers, a spokesperson for the CGB union said.

Tractors, some of which carried banners saying "Macron is liquidating agriculture" and "save your farmer", were scheduled to end their procession in front of the Invalides monument, near France's agriculture ministry.

Farm union representatives were due to meet French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau during the morning.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LONDON SUGAR
04:03aHundreds of tractors enter Paris in protest against pesticide bans
RE
02/07ICRA Raises Rating on Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' Bank Financing to A+; Lowers Outlook ..
MT
02/06Plant Health Care expects double-digit annual rise in revenue
AN
02/06Nestle Will Further Increase Prices This Year, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Reports
DJ
02/03Biden administration seeks to toughen school nutrition standards
RE
02/03Ukraine grain harvest 97% complete at 53.2 million T -ministry
RE
02/03World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO
RE
02/02RCL Foods shares slide 6% as rising costs signal profit fall
RE
02/02India sugar output up 6% so far this season
RE
02/01Isgec Heavy Engineering Bags Order for Ethanol Plants
MT
More news
Chart LONDON SUGAR
Duration : Period :
London Sugar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart