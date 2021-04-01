Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Sugar       

LONDON SUGAR
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Pakistan decision on India trade deferred until Delhi reviews Kashmir status: foreign minister

04/01/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee shifts piles of cotton at a cotton processing unit in Kadi town, in the western Indian state of Gujarat

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's cabinet on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the country's top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and sugar from neighbouring India until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status, the foreign minister said.

In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the imports, which was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals.

"It was a consensus opinion, including the prime minister, that as long as India doesn't review the Aug. 5, 2019, unilateral steps it took, it wouldn't be possible to normalise relations with India," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said of the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which had to endorse the ECC's decision for trade to start.

India and Pakistan control parts of the mountainous Kashmir region, but both claim it in full. The region has been a flashpoint for decades, during which time the countries have fought three wars.

Pakistan was one of the leading buyers of Indian cotton until 2019, when Islamabad banned imports of goods from India after New Delhi revoked the special status of its portion of the Kashmir region.

The decision to import cotton and sugar has now been deferred for the time being, not overturned completely.

"There was a debate (in the cabinet), and I tell you a majority isn't in favour that we start trade with India without talking about the Kashmir issue," the source said on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

By Asif Shahzad


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON SUGAR
08:39aPakistan decision to import Indian cotton and sugar put on hold
RE
05:29aDHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS  : Acquires RMSD Enterprises
MT
03/31PRESS RELEASE : Nestle: Nestlé closes the sale of Nestlé Waters North America br..
DJ
03/31NESTLE : Nestlé closes the sale of Nestlé Waters North America brands
DJ
03/31StoneX expects smaller global sugar supply deficit for 2020/21 season
RE
03/31Pakistan lifts ban on cotton, sugar imports from arch-rival India as prices r..
RE
03/31Pakistan lets private sector import 0.5 million tonnes of white sugar from In..
RE
03/31Pakistan may lift ban on Indian cotton, sugar imports, sources say
RE
03/30Cargill sells stake in Alvean to Copersucar, leaves sugar trading
RE
03/28Those Cosmic Wings You Had Delivered? They're Really From Applebee's.
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON SUGAR
Duration : Period :
London Sugar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ