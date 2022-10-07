Preview -- Barron's

Monday 10/10

Fixed-income markets are closed in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq keep regular trading hours.

Tuesday 10/11

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for September. The consensus estimate is for a 91.8 reading, matching the August figure. The index remains mired near a decade low.

Wednesday 10/12

PepsiCo releases third-quarter fiscal-2022 results.

The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its late-September monetary-policy meeting. The FOMC at that meeting raised the federal-funds rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, for a third consecutive time, to 3%-3.25%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the producer price index for September. Economists forecast that the PPI will jump 8.4% year over year, after an 8.7% increase in August. The core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen rising 7.2%, compared with 7.3% previously. The PPI spiked a record 11.7% in March and has since steadily, albeit slowly, declined.

Thursday 10/13

BlackRock, Delta Air Lines, Domino's Pizza, Fastenal, and Walgreens Boots Alliance hold conference calls to discuss earnings.

The BLS releases the consumer price index for September. Consensus estimates are for a year-over-year increase of 8.1% for the CPI and 6.5% for the core CPI. This compares with gains of 8.3% and 6.3%, respectively, in August. The S&P 500 rallied nearly 6% this past Monday and Tuesday on the hopes -- once again -- of a Fed pivot, and a lower-than-expected CPI would be cheered by both Main Street and Wall Street.

Friday 10/14

First Republic Bank, PNC Financial Services Group, U.S. Bancorp, and UnitedHealth Group report quarterly results.

The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Survey for October. The consensus call is for a 57.5 reading, about one point less than the September data. Consumer expectations for inflation in one and five years were 4.7% and 2.7%, respectively, in September. Those readings are each expected to decrease by 0.1 percentage point.

The Census Bureau reports spending data for September. Economists forecast that retail sales will increase 0.2% month over month, after gaining 0.3% in August. Excluding autos, sales are expected to be flat. Consumer spending has proven resilient despite higher inflation, aided by a strong job market and excess savings.

