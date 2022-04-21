Log in
South Africa Sugar Exports to Rise 18% in 2022-23

04/21/2022
By George Mwangi

Special to Dow Jones Newswires


South Africa's sugar exports are forecast to rise by 18% in the marketing year May 2022 through April 2023 compared with the prior year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.

Exports are expected to increase to 700,000 metric tons from 595,000 tons in the current year, the USDA said late Tuesday in its South Africa annual sugar report.

"This is based on expanded production and a marginal increase in the global price of sugar," it said.

South Korea was the leading market for South African raw sugar exports in 2020-21, accounting for 28% of total foreign sales, followed by Malaysia and Indonesia, who accounted for 15% and 9%, respectively. Other export destinations included China, the U.S., Taiwan and Japan, the USDA said.

South Africa is a beneficiary of the U.S. tariff rate quota, with an annual raw sugar allocation of 24,220 tons, which it utilizes each year as the U.S is a premium market, it said.

South African raw sugar production will increase by 13% to 2.22 million tons in 2022-23, up from 1.97 million this year, based on an increase in the quantity of cane delivered to the mills, a longer milling season, and consistent mill efficiencies, the USDA said.


