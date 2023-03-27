Abundant rains in Ivory Coast brighten cocoa outlook -farmers  

ABIDJAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Well-above-average rains
last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions is likely
to increase the availability and the quality of beans during the
first three months of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers
said on Monday.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is moving into
the rainy season which runs officially from April to
mid-November, when rains are abundant and often heavy.
The country is forecast to have a rise in production of
109,000 tonnes to 2.23 million for 2022/23, despite a slight
year-on-year decline in port arrivals.
A state agrometeorologist, who declined to be named, told
Reuters rains would start to be abundant in April this year in
coastal regions and would spread gradually to the centre and
north of the country from May.
Across most of the country, farmers said the downpours and
the sun of last week were enough to help a wave of small and
average pods to develop well, and to ensure a good crop until
late June.
In the Man region the west of the country rains were too
heavy and could threaten the crop if the trend continued,
farmers there said.
Farmers said harvesting was ongoing and would pick up from
mid-April with more deliveries expected to leave the bush.
"There is enough cocoa on the trees. We are on track for the
mid-crop to give a good yield," said Leon Kouassi, who farms
near the southern region of Divo, where 51.8 millimetres (mm)
fell last week, 31.4 mm above the five-year average.
Similar comments were reported in the western region of
Soubre, in the southern region of Agboville and in the eastern
region of Abengourou, where rains were above average. The
western region of Man received 98.1 mm last week, 81.6 mm above
the average.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, and in the central
regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were well
above the average last week, farmers said more trucks were
loading beans as harvesting has started to pick up.
"There is some cocoa starting to come out compared to the
recent weeks," said Albert N'Zue, who farms near Daloa, where
61.6 mm fell last week, 41.8 mm above the average.
Average temperatures ranged from 27.1 to 29.7 degrees
Celsius in Ivory Coast last week.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Hereward Holland
and Jane Merriman)