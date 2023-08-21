ABIDJAN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Abundant rains fell last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions, farmers said on Monday, adding that the weather should help increase the size of the next October-to-March main crop.

The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season which runs officially from April to mid-November.

There were also more sunny spells last week, which would help fruits develop well, farmers added.

Several farmers said they were preparing to start harvesting from the next week but deliveries from the bush would be modest until the start of a new marketing season in October.

"The farmers are confident. If plantations receive a lot of sun and enough water in September, the cocoa will be of very good quality until at least January," said Henri Bahi, who farms near the western region of Soubre, where 35.6 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 21.6 mm above the five-year average.

Similar views came from the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and the eastern region of Abengourou, where rainfall was also above average.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, where rainfall was below average, and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were above average, farmers said the weather was paving the way to a healthy main crop.

"The main crop is shaping up well. All the trees are bearing lots of fruit and we've had enough sun and rain," said Maurice Dje, who farms near Yamoussoukro, where 31.2 mm of rain fell last week, 16.5 mm above the average.

Ivory Coast's average temperatures ranged from 24.6 to 27.1 degrees Celsius last week. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian, Kirsten Donovan)