Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  New York Cocoa       

NEW YORK COCOA
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU envisages 1 billion euros aid to Ivory Coast to meet sustainable cocoa laws

02/20/2021 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A farmer works in a cocoa farm in Bobia, Gagnoa

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - The European Union envisages providing around one billion euros over six years to aid Ivory Coast's cocoa sector as it adapts to EU supply chain laws due to be introduced later this year, its envoy in Abidjan said on Friday.

"In the context of our future programming for 2021-2027, the EU is envisaging a Team Europe initiative which could mobilise up to one billion euros to accompany Ivory Coast in the transition towards sustainable cocoa production," EU Ambassador to Ivory Coast Jobst von Kirchmann said in an interview.

Kirchmann did not say when a final decision would be taken.

The European Parliament has been pushing for the 27-nation bloc to introduce laws to prevent the import of commodities and products linked to deforestation and human rights abuses.

If the laws are adopted, buyers would be required to trace their inputs through every step of their supply chains, including starting at the level of small farms.

Companies like Nestle and Danone might have to comply with these requirements as early as 2024.

"The European consumer today wants to consume a product that comes from a sustainable production and that applies to all raw materials and all countries," von Kirchmann said.

Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, has begun negotiations with the EU to agree minimum standards for sustainability.

The West African country hopes the EU's laws will help protect forests, curb child labour and end farmer poverty.

Through imports of commodities such as meat, soy, palm oil and cocoa, the EU and its consumers account for over 10% of global deforestation linked to production, according to the European Commission.

(Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Ange Aboa


© Reuters 2021
All news about NEW YORK COCOA
04:24aEU envisages 1 billion euros aid to Ivory Coast to meet sustainable cocoa law..
RE
02/19Ivory Coast lost 47,000 hectares of forest to cocoa production in 2020, envir..
RE
02/18Nestle 2020 Was Broadly In Line; Organic Sales Growth Beat Consensus -- Earni..
DJ
02/18Nestle 2020 Net Profit Fell; Sees Organic Growth Improvement
DJ
02/18PRESS RELEASE : Nestlé nominates Lindiwe Majele Sibanda to join its Board of Dir..
DJ
02/18PRESS RELEASE : Nestle: Nestlé reports full-year -4-
DJ
02/18PRESS RELEASE : Nestle: Nestlé reports full-year -3-
DJ
02/18PRESS RELEASE : Nestle: Nestlé reports full-year -2-
DJ
02/18PRESS RELEASE : Nestle: Nestlé reports full-year results for 2020
DJ
02/18NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2020
DJ
More news
Chart NEW YORK COCOA
Duration : Period :
New York Cocoa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ