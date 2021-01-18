Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  New York Cocoa       

NEW YORK COCOA
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Ghana 2020/21 G&S cocoa arrivals up 2.2% from last season -COCOBOD

01/18/2021 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cocoa beans are pictured next to a warehouse at the village of Atroni, near Sunyani

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 543,152 tonnes as of December 31 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, up from 531,000 tonnes the previous season, figures from Ghana's COCOBOD showed on Monday.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by regulator COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, according to COCOBOD's forecast.

Below are the main exporters buying volume from Oct 1 to December 31.

Exporters Volume

Olam 121,895

AGL (Ecom Trading) 75,465

NYONKOPA (Barry Callebaut) 52,366

P.B.C 60,790

ELIHO 47,873

KUAPA KOKO 31,122

FCL 22,838

A.B.L. 17,238

CMGL 15,798

UNICOM 13,614

CARGILL 9,291

TRGL 6,048

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Bate Felix)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG -0.29% 2036 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
All news about NEW YORK COCOA
05:03aGhana 2020/21 G&S cocoa arrivals up 2.2% from last season -COCOBOD
RE
01/13Ivory Coast faces 100,000-tonne cocoa bean pile-up as demand slows
RE
01/13As people eat less chocolate, cocoa beans pile up
RE
01/12REFILE-Ivory Coast faces 100,000-tonne cocoa bean pile-up as demand slows
RE
01/11Ivory Coast cocoa farmers get boost from rainy weather
RE
01/11Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.165 million T by Jan. 10 - ..
RE
01/04Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.124 million T by Jan. 3 - e..
RE
2020SOFTS-Raw sugar prices edge higher, cocoa also up
RE
2020Ivory Coast rains augur well for cocoa mid-crop
RE
2020Unexpected rains a boost for Ivory Coast's cocoa farmers
RE
More news
Chart NEW YORK COCOA
Duration : Period :
New York Cocoa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ