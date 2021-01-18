Ghana 2020/21 G&S cocoa arrivals up 2.2% from last season -COCOBOD

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by regulator COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, according to COCOBOD's forecast.

Below are the main exporters buying volume from Oct 1 to December 31.

Exporters Volume

Olam 121,895

AGL (Ecom Trading) 75,465

NYONKOPA (Barry Callebaut) 52,366

P.B.C 60,790

ELIHO 47,873

KUAPA KOKO 31,122

FCL 22,838

A.B.L. 17,238

CMGL 15,798

UNICOM 13,614

CARGILL 9,291

TRGL 6,048

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Bate Felix)