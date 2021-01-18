Ghana 2020/21 G&S cocoa arrivals up 2.2% from last season -COCOBOD

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by regulator COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.
Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, according to COCOBOD's forecast.
Below are the main exporters buying volume from Oct 1 to December 31.
Exporters Volume
Olam 121,895
AGL (Ecom Trading) 75,465
NYONKOPA (Barry Callebaut) 52,366
P.B.C 60,790
ELIHO 47,873
KUAPA KOKO 31,122
FCL 22,838
A.B.L. 17,238
CMGL 15,798
UNICOM 13,614
CARGILL 9,291
TRGL 6,048
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Bate Felix)