  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. New York Cocoa
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

NEW YORK COCOA
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
2939.00   +0.48%
Ghana 2022/23 cocoa arrivals up 76% by Dec. 15- COCOBOD regulator

01/09/2023 | 03:54am EST
ABIDJAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 350,000 tonnes by Dec. 15 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, up 76% from 199,000 tonnes in the same period the previous season, figures from regulator COCOBOD showed on Monday.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 750,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Hereward Holland)


© Reuters 2023
